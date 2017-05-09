Kids take on Pennywise in the IT movie!

When the kids of Derry town in Maine begin to disappear for some there is only one thing to do and that is not to run, it is to find out what is happening and deal with it head on. However whatever they thought was happening changes when they come face to face with someone dressed as a clown and going under the name of Pennywise. The clown created by Stephen King is back and should be scared? Yes, we should! Why not watch the trailer for yourself and decide if you will be watching IT on your own or with a big group of friends for support. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff and Nicholas Hamilton, it will be released in early September if you can handle it.

