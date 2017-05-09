Before the Ripper there was The Limehouse Golem!

We have been brought up thinking that Jack the Ripper was the only serial killer stalking the streets of Victorian London, but we would be wrong because before Jack there was The Limehouse Golem! Set in 1880 this movie follows Detective Inspector John Kildare who has been tasked with the difficult job of stopping the killer before another innocent victim falls foul of this mysterious killer who is able to walk the streets freely, killing at will and all the time leaving the police with nothing to go on. The movie stars Olivia Cooke, Amelia Crouch, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth, Adam Brown, Daniel Mays, Morgan Watkins and Clive Brunt. The Limehouse Golem will be scaring the life out of from the 1st September.

Set on the unforgiving, squalid streets of Victorian London in 1880, our tale begins in the baroque, grandiose music hall where the capital’s most renowned performer Dan Leno takes to the stage. The whimsical thespian performs a monologue, informing his dedicated audience of the ghastly fate of a young woman who had once adorned this very stage, his dear friend Elizabeth Cree; for the beguiling songstress is facing up to her forthcoming death by hanging, having been accused of murdering her husband John Cree. Lizzie’s death seems inevitable, until Detective Inspector John Kildare is assigned to the case of the Limehouse Golem – a nefarious, calculating serial killer, murdering innocent, unconnected victims, leaving behind barely identifiable corpses – and his distinctive signature in blood. All is not what it seems and everyone is a suspect and everyone has a secret.

