Spiderman has new friends in Homecoming!

During the civil war that tore the Avengers apart, Peter Parker found that his new friends and equipment have given him the edge in his home neighbourhood but he was not thinking about the Vulture! This new criminal to hit the city causing havoc and danger to everyone who lives or works there. Can Spiderman alone defeat this powerful enemy or will Iron Man step in and help! It seems that only together can they defeat the Vulture and the city from serious damage.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

