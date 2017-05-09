This is The Recall and the aliens are invading!

Many of us believe that there is intelligent life beyond our solar system, as it stands to reason that we cannot live in this massive universe all alone, it would just be a waste of space. So, while some of us believe that eventually we will be visited or get a message from our alien neighbours, there are those who believe that they are already here and are behind the many thousands of people who have disappeared over the years.

In the new science fiction thriller The Recall, this is a what the subject is, except this not a story it is real, aliens are here and they are carrying their invasion plans. This movie mixes the tension of a group of young people, the fact they have experienced something weird and their new friend is a little bit odd, this is exactly what you might expect when the alien invasion begins or has it already started?

When five friends vacation at a remote lake house, they expect nothing less than a good time, unaware that planet Earth is under an alien invasion and mass-abduction.

The Recall will be available soon, starring RJ Mitte, Jedidiah Goodacre, Laura Bilgeri, Niko Pepaj, Hannah Rose May, and Wesley Snipes, the future of the world and the human race could be in the hands of an unlikely hero, as always.

#TheRecall #Aliens #Abductions #AlienInvasion #AlienAbductions