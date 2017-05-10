There’s a bit of an Appeal with the Banana Phone!

Let’s face it there are lots of phones around these days to choose from, there are huge ones and small ones, there are those expensive ones and then there are the more affordable versions, but there is one type of phone that you might not be familiar with, it’s called the Banana Phone! Now we have seen some lemons in our time but this is certainly a bit different, to say the least, it is not every day that you get a make a call on a banana.

You might think that this is a bit of joke, we did at first, yet it there is a serious point to this phone. They are going to be giving 1% of all sales to Gearing Up for Gorillas an organisation that helps the rare mountain gorillas in the Virunga National Park, DR Congo, which would seem to be a great cause to support.

Finally, it exists! Now you can actually call friends and family – on a BANANA! Banana Phone is a beautifully designed mobile handset that wirelessly connects to your smartphone. Ask your voice assistant to make calls and spark conversations!

So what does the Banana phone offer the user? Well, it has a talk time of up to 10 hours with up to 70 hours on standby, from the built-in rechargeable lithium battery. It is powered by a Qualcomm Chipset, is made by a 100% recycled ABS plastic. There are simple volume controls, a home button, outbound call and answer, built-in Bluetooth for easy connectivity.

They are hoping to get the Banana Phone on sale towards the end of the year with a retail price of around $50, but they are also raising fund through crowdfunding and that means you can grab a Banana Phone from around $40 if you are quick. Head on over to the Indiegogo page for details on how you can get involved.

