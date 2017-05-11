If you like Alexa you will love Echo!

If you are that way inclined then you would already own the Alexa so that you can tell your things to do stuff instead of actually doing them for yourself. There is a serious point to this though, the smart home has its advantages, like being able to ask Alexa to work connected devices and you can always ask Alexa for help etc. Now, this the brain of the smart home is moving on with Echo!

With Echo, you are getting all of the benefits of Alexa, except now she can show you a video instead of just telling you about things. Just ask and on the seven-inch display you will see your answer instead of just listening to it and it is all done hands-free. This really is something worth checking out, the addition of video makes Alexa a very interesting addition to the home.

Voice responses from Alexa are now enhanced with visuals and optimized for visibility across the room. Call or message your family and friends that also have an Echo or the Alexa App, get the news with a video flash briefing, see your Prime Photos, shop with your voice, see lyrics with Amazon Music, and more. All you have to do is ask.

Amazon could be onto something here with the Echo, simply plug the device into the mains and start connecting it to your devices and that would seem to be it, but ask it something like the weather, news, and recipes, it will bring up a video. You can even bring up connected CCTV and baby monitor images too. If you want more from Alexa then the Echo is the way to go. The Echo will be launching on the 28th June in US, with prices starting from around $230, buying two? Enter the SHOW2PACK code into the field provide and get a $100 off! For more details go to the Echo page on Amazon.

