New series from Marvel called The Gifted!

Posted on By David Allen

This is a new TV series from Marvel to be shown on the Fox TV network this year, it is new but the story is familiar, a family discovers that the children have the mutant gene and are forced to go into hiding with the help of like-minded families who have formed a secret network. The Gifted will be starring Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.

Action-adventure family drama THE GIFTED, from Marvel, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

