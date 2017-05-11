This is Twin Peaks at Cannes!

There are a few highly anticipated TV events this year that simply cannot be ignored, Game of Thrones is a good example and the return of Twin Peaks for a third season is another. Twin Peaks is one of those TV series that was forgotten in television history and yet now it is back picking up the gauntlet with a follow-up set twenty-five years after the events in the town that gripped the world. There are some familiar faces returning all be it looking a bit different and then there is the town itself, which until now has remained hidden from our view.

Thanks to the Festival de Cannes, they have published some interesting images, one featuring FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper and the others showing what parts of the town looks like now. It has to be said that although it is twenty-five years later the images show us that nothing much has changed and that includes Dale Cooper, how has he stayed looking so young?

TWIN PEAKS is back, with a story that picks up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

Twin Peaks returns in a couple of weeks in the US and in the UK it will be launching at 2 am on Monday 22nd May on Sky Atlantic. Starring in Twin Peaks will be Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, Everett McGill, and Wendy Robie. If you want to take a walk on the weird side of small town USA then this is the show for you, there are many people who have been waiting a long time for this, are you one of them? Twin Peaks is coming back and you can expect some strange haunting music and some weird characters, we wouldn’t want it any other way!

#TwinPeaks #FestivalduCannes #DaleCooper #LauraPalmer #TwinPeaksReturn