What if Star Wars: The Last Jedi was in 8-Bit?

Back in the day, 8-Bit was cool, but by today’s standards, this kind of technology is looked upon as being old and tired. So what happens when you apply 8-Bit retro technology to a virtually new movie trailer with all of its special effects and modern movie making know how! The result is quite spectacular and very surprising, check for yourself and see the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 8-Bit style.

Welcome to 8-Bit Trailers, where we take a kickass existing trailer and take it back in time to recreate it in glorious retro 8-Bit fashion. It’s as if your NES never went out of style! This time out, we head to a galaxy far, far away with the trailer for STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI from director Rian Johnson and starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Benicio Del Toro!

