It Is Happening Again In This Twin Peaks Teaser!

We will be taking a trip down to Twin Peaks very soon as this cool and eerie TV series returns, it has been twenty-five years since we were last in the town and it seems like nothing much has changed there. Once again the FBI are in the town and things start to spiral out of control. Back in the first two seasons, this story was way out there, but a lot of time has passed and TV shows have come and gone, will Twin Peaks still have something that will keep us watching the TV or is it too late for a show like this to return? We are thinking that Twin Peaks has some mileage in it come, don’t prove us wrong Twin Peaks when you return in a few days time!

Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, Twin Peaks followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…

