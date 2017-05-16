Motorbikes and Giant Ants! It Came From The Desert!

There are quite a few videos that have been turned into movies, it seems like we cannot get enough gaming these days and with a movie based on a game we can really get into it. So what about It Came From The Desert? What! Oh yes, this is an action game by Cinemaware from the late 80’s and as it happens it has a bit of cult status too, so if you haven’t heard of it then you had better Google – It Came From The Desert! You will find that the game is actually based on those classic science fiction movies from 50’s, so this is going full circle now.

IT CAME FROM THE DESERT is a motocross action film with giant ants. The film is inspired by a cult video game from 80’s made by Cinemaware.

The movie stars Mark Arnold, Claudia Trujillo, Vanessa Grasse, Harry Lister Smith, James Alper, Alex Mills, Callum McGowan, Aino Sirje, Andrew Horton, Michael Majalahti, Ross Ellis, and Gregory Rowbottom. It Came From The Desert is a mix of modern science fiction, retro gaming and classic B movies all rolled into one big movie with giant killer ants, what more could you possibly want?

