Hotdog! NotHotDog! Get the hottest app now!

Fresh from the Silicon Valley based SeeFood Technologies Inc is the hottest app around, do you care about your food? Have you ever been confused as to what you are eating? Well, worry not because help is here in the form of an app and it is already getting popular after being covered on that cool tech show from HBO, Silicon Valley, you know the one! This is the app that could really change the world of foodies, or not, depending on your point of view.

What would you say if I told you there is an app on the market that tell you if you have a hotdog or not a hotdog. It is very good and I do not want to work on it anymore. You can hire someone else.

Like many good ideas, the Not Hotdog app was created out of confusion with the designer Jian-Yang after entrepreneur Erlich Bachman invested in the app thinking that it was something to do with VR. It turns out that Jian-Yang was talking about Octopus rather than Oculus! Yet this app is popular and you too can try it out for real, but only if you have an iPhone or iPad! Check it out on iTunes now and you too can be checking if your lunch is a Hotdog or Not Hotdog, you never know when it’s going to come in handy.

