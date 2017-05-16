Only the Kill Switch can save the world!

This is a movie that starts with an experiment that could produce unlimited energy, but in fact, it throws society into chaos and the world as we know it in serious danger of extinction. Only one thing can save us now, a simple box that just happens to be the kill switch for the power device housed in a tower. The clock is ticking and only activating the kill switch in time will the world be saved. Kill Switch stars Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe, Tygo Gernandt, Charity Wakefield, Bas Keijzer, Mike Libanon and Mike Reus. It can be seen from the middle of June!

