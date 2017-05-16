Life on the run when you are The Gifted!

If you have an extraordinary gift you might think that it would be cool, after all having superhuman strength, x-ray vision or shapechanging abilities could come in useful in everyday life, yet there is the possibility that big corporations or even governments might see this as a threat. This is what a normal family faces when they realise that their children have mutant powers and a secret organisation is after them to exploit this gift.

The Gifted from Marvel, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The Gifted is a new science fiction television series from Marvel being produced by Fox, it stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Percy Hynes White.

