Take Command in Battlestar Galactica Deadlock!

Your time has come, the Twelve Colonies are under attack from the Cylon, the defences have been breached and it is up to you to take command of the Colonial Fleet. This game puts you in control, there are different types of ship available, but it is your strategy that will decide the outcome.

In Battlestar Galactica Deadlock™ you’ll take command of the Colonial Fleet in defense of the Twelve Colonies during the First Cylon War. Lead many different types of ships in this 3D tactical game. Every decision counts, your strategy will be vital – can you ensure mankind’s survival?

This is Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, it is the only chance that we have to get involved with Battlestar Galactica since there are no more TV or movies coming. The game will be available on Steam this summer on PC, have you got what it takes to be in command of the Colonial Fleet.

#BattlestarGalacticaDeadlock #ColonialFleet #BattlestarGalactica #Cylons #3Dtacticalgame