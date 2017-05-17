Star Trek: Discovery new Captain and First Officer!

Many of us did not think that we would ever get to see a brand new Star Trek TV series, but it seems that some people had other plans and CBS are moving forward with Star Trek: Discovery! It is easy to think that maybe this is not going to happen at all. Well here is an image from the Star Trek: Discovery page on Twitter and it shows the Captain and the First Officer on set. The image shows Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

