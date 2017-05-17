Star Trek: Discovery new Captain and First Officer!

Posted on By David Allen

Many of us did not think that we would ever get to see a brand new Star Trek TV series, but it seems that some people had other plans and CBS are moving forward with Star Trek: Discovery! It is easy to think that maybe this is not going to happen at all. Well here is an image from the Star Trek: Discovery page on Twitter and it shows the Captain and the First Officer on set. The image shows Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

#StarTrekDiscovery #FirstOfficerMichaelBurnham #CaptainPhilippaGeorgiou #USSDiscovery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.