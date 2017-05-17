The Mummy! Welcome to Prodigium and Dr Jekyll!

Posted on By David Allen

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

#TheMummy #Prodigium #DrJekyll #MrHide #Monsters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.