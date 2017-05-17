It is now War for the Planet of the Apes!

The Apes and Humans are at it again, but this time it is getting serious. In the War for the Planet of the Apes, the story becomes, even more, darker than you can imagine, two worlds are on a collision course that neither will back down from. Could this be the end for the Apes or even the human survivors, resources are limited and it does not look like the planet is able to support two superior species at the same time.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet

The War for the Planet of the Apes will be available from the middle of July, it will be starring, Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, and Terry Notary. For more details, images and news go to the War for the Planet of the Apes website, if you dare.

