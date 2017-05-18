Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 trailers!

What happens when you run the original Blade Runner trailer alongside the latest trailer for Blade Runner 2049? Well, first of all, it has to be perfectly timed and then finally you end up with a cool piece of living art! Thanks to the people over at IMDb we do not have to get all technical because they have done all of the hard works for us. This video mashes together the original Blade Runner trailer from 1982 and the modern day version from a couple of weeks ago, it is amazing!

