Ghosted the alien invasion conspiracy TV series!

We do not seem to be getting many cool alien invasion and abduction conspiracy television series these days, but while Ghosted is based on that kind of thing, it is not a replacement for the X-Files! This series follows a couple of guys who would probably never have been friends or colleagues if were not for the threat of an alien invasion. Surprisingly these two strange people could hold the key to saving the world, or is this all just happening inside their heads?

GHOSTED is a single-camera, action-comedy about the unlikely partnership between two down-on-their-luck polar opposites tasked with an even more unlikely mission: saving the human race from aliens. LEROY WRIGHT is a cynical skeptic and former missing persons detective, who, if we’re speaking frankly, thinks that “aliens” are a big ole bunch of B.S. and that people who believe in them are certifiably nuts.

Ghosted will be airing soon and stars Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Ally Walker, and Adeel Akhtar. This might not be what die-hard science fiction fans are looking for, but it’s something and you never know, this could be just the thing that you have been waiting for.

