Netflix releases Star Trek: Discovery trailer!

Finally, we are able to travel with a new Star Fleet crew as they board the USS Discovery ten years before the original Star Trek television series. This new adventure will be starring, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Sonequa Martin-Green, Clare McConnell, Kenneth Mitchell, Maulik Pancholy, Anthony Rapp, Damon Runyan, Terry Serpico, Rekha Sharma, Sam Vartholomeos, Mary Wiseman, Michelle Yeoh, and Rainn Wilson.

Set roughly ten years before the events of the original series, Star Trek: Discovery shows a never before seen era that shaped Federation history. First Officer Michael Burnham encounters new ships, worlds and villains as the threat of war looms.

Star Trek: Discovery features an all new crew and ship, but there are some old favourites in there as the Klingons attempt to expand their territories and battle with new enemies, it seems like the brand new USS Discovery fits the bill. We will be able to see this new Star Trek series from CBS in Netflix this autumn, who cannot wait for this happen?

