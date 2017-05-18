That romantic movie Deadpool goes for an Oscar!

I don’t know about you, but I loved Deadpool, Wade Wilson is so annoying funny with his comments, thoughts and a quick fire one liners. Yet at the end of the day, it seems that I was wrong about this movie, it was not a hero versus the bad guys, it was a simple love story. There you have it, my favourite movie of that year was a romcom!

Something about one of the raunchiest comic book movies ever – at it’s heart is a tender love story. We take a look at how sensitive this move could be if you strip away the comedy and sprinkle in some drama-rama.

