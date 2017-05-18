Past and present meet in Transformers: The Last Knight

The trailer for the fifth Transformers movie has landed, as you would expect it is both explosive and revealing, which is exactly what we would want to see. This story brings together the past and present, it reveals that the Transformers have visited the planet many times before and have changed things in order to achieve their ultimate goal.

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro. Transformers: The Last Knight will be in cinemas from the 21st June, it is not long to wait, but for some weird reason it seems such a long time. To catch up with news, videos and other Transformers stuff head on over to the special Last Knight movie web page.

