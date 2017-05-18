The world is safe with the USS Orville!

In four hundred years time, the Earth will be part of a Planetary Union with three thousand ships in its fleet. All of these ships need crew, first officer and a captain, which is where the problem lies for the Admiral. Finding three thousand experienced captains is not easy and when it comes to the USS Orville, it seems like they are scraping the bottom of the talent barrel.

THE ORVILLE is a one-hour science fiction series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace…even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship. In the 25th century, Earth is part of the Planetary Union, a far-reaching, advanced and mostly peaceful civilisation with a fleet of 3,000 ships.

While we have been waiting for the new Star Trek TV series to come out, it seems that there have been others making plans too. The Orville is a sort of humorous look at science fiction Tv shows, think Galaxy Quest and you will understand what is going on here. It will be starring, Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Halston Sage, Penny Johnson Jerald, Mark Jackson, and Norm Macdonald. This light-hearted look at the world of television science fiction will be on a small screen near you sometime soon!

