Black Lightning Returns To Save His Family!

It’s not easy being a superhero and for the Black Lightning all of that crime fighting had taken its toll and so, in the end, he had to hang up his costume so that he could return to the real world. It has been almost ten years since the Black Lightning became Jefferson Pierce, yet in that time things have changed, crime is on the up and the final straw is when his daughter becomes a member of a gang.

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

This is an interesting idea, it puts the humanity into the superhero business, with the Black Lightning there is a human story behind the events and this gives us a connection to the main character. The series stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, and Nafessa Williams, there are no dates available yet, but we are told it will be showing soon.

#BlackLightning #Retired #Electricity #Powers #JeffersonPierce