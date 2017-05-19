Destiny 2 video reveals gameplay features!

Are you a hero, well you are going to have to be when you take up the controller and begin to play the Destiny 2 game. It has been a long wait for this game and that means gamers will be waiting for it with open arms. The problem is when there is so much anticipation for this game that it had better be good when it eventually comes out. In this case, it seems like the wait will be well worth it, check out the official gameplay video above to see exactly what you are getting here.

From the makers of the acclaimed hit game Destiny, comes the much-anticipated action shooter sequel, Destiny 2. Experience an all-new cinematic story campaign, innovative cooperative gameplay, and intense competitive multiplayer as you journey across unexplored worlds to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities.

Destiny 2 will be launching at the beginning of September on Xbox One, Playstation Four and on PC, although there is an early beta access for those who simply cannot wait that long! Head on over to the Destiny game website for more details, news and how to order.

