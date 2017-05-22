Where does Discovery fit into the Star Trek timeline?

Soon we will be getting on board the USS Discovery and travelling to the distant parts of the Galaxy on a mission of exploration. It is something that many of us have been waiting for, but where does Star Trek: Discovery fit in with the rest of the TV shows and movies? It takes place after 2255, which is a few years before the Star Trek movie and the original series, but it is set around the same time as the TV series Enterprise. To make things easier Fish4Parts has produced this brilliant graphic showing the actual timeline from Enterprise up to Star Trek: Nemesis! So, when you sit down to watch this new series, you will know exactly where it fits in!

