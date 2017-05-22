Do you want to buy a bag of Moon dust?

Over the years they have been many sales of a great many things, some are real and some are cons, so if said to you there is an auction coming in July where you can buy yourself a bag of moon dust, you might be thinking “Yeah Alright!” but believe me, it is true! The auction is being held by the famous auction house Sotheby’s, so that is a good sign and one of the auction lots in the Space Exploration Sale being held in New York this July is a sample bag from the Apollo 11 mission, which landed on the Moon on July 20th, 1969!

The star lot of the sale is the most important space exploration artefact to ever come to market, the outer decontamination bag used by Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11 to bring back the very first samples ever collected of the moon,­ traces of which remain in the bag. The only such relic available for private ownership, it is exceptionally rare.

