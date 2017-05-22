The MKC Wallet less fuss more organisation!

Love them or hate them, most of us have a wallet it seems to be just one of those things that we have to carry around, along with keys, and of course, our smartphones! But many of us are looking to simplify our lives rather than making them even more difficult and sometimes something comes along that promises to help us out. In this case, it is the MKC Wallet, it looks like a regular wallet and is about the same sort of size, yet this is something that can carry your cards, cash, keys, tools and even a flash drive, not all at once, but with a bit of organising, this wallet can make your life easier.

The MKC wallet is the first leather wallet that organizes your money, keys, and cards all in a single place. It designed for ease of access and maximum comfort. You will be impressed how free your pocket feels!

What makes this organising wallet different from other similar wallets is that it is made from leather with flap for easy access or if you prefer you can choose the style without the flap. While inside there is room for cards, tools, cash and keys, once closed everything is held in place, so there are rattles from your pocket and everything is held in place securely. This is a new design and it will soon be going on Kickstarter in order to raise funds to bring this idea to life. They are expecting to get this on sale towards the end of the year, but backers of the project can grab a bargain, for just $45, this is around a third off the predicted retail price,so if you the idea of the MKC Wallet and you fancy a bargain too, you know what to do!

