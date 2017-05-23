BIKI your personal underwater drone!

Drones have become popular devices, some are small enough to fly around the home or place of work, while others are much more sophisticated right up to those used by the military. Yet, until now the drone has been limited to flying, but soon you could own and control your very own underwater drone, with built-in cameras and bright LED’s. This is the BIKI a small yet perfectly formed drone that looks slightly like a robotic fish, yet it can take you underwater providing great images and videos of what is below all from the comfort of your deck chair.

BIKI is the world’s first bionic underwater drone that is also the only underwater robot featuring automated balance, obstacle avoidance, and return to base. By supporting a 4K camera, BIKI presents you with the best view from underwater. BIKI, the smallest but strongest. Through this intelligent robot fish, you can visualise the underwater world from a completely new perspective. BIKI is not only an almighty underwater drone but also a robot pet full of emotions. Now, just tell BIKI what you want to do!

They are hoping to get this on sale towards the end of the year with a retail price of around $1024, but they are currently crowdfunding and that means there is the chance of getting a great deal. So if you head on over to Kickstarter you can grab one these BIKI underwater drones complete with a waterproof bad from just $549, that is a massive saving of $475, but only while stocks last, the price goes up a little bit each time keen shoppers snap these limited deals up. For more details on the BIKI underwater drone and on how you can grab a bargain, head on over to the BIKI website, there is plenty to check out over there.

