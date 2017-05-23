Like Fidget Spinner! There’s an app for that!

Fidget Spinners are all the rage at the moment especially in schools, much to the annoyance of the teaching staff. Even at work, the Fidget Spinner is taking hold, this means just one thing Fidget Spinning will eventually be banned from places where it isn’t already banned from. The answer is simple and it is where we always turn to when we need some help, an app. Yes there is the Fidget Spinner app from Ketchapp Games, the app is free, which is cool and it is available for both Android and iOS powered devices too.

Most relaxing spinner is here! You have 5 swipes to set the best spin you can. Wait for it to stop and sweep the sweet rewards! Upgrade the fidget spinner, compete with your friends and beat the records! Each spin brings you closer to unlocking a new fidget spinner. Can you unlock them all?

So there you have it, there is no need to take your fidget spinner into the workplace, school or even on a date because you have the app for that now! Check out the Fidget Spinner on Google Play for Android devices and on iTunes for those iOS powered devices, it’s free, so what’s not to like here?

