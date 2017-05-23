What came before Game of Thrones? The Wild Wolf!

If there is one thing that I do not like about the hit TV series Game of Thrones it has to be that the series is just too short and there is too much time between them. The good news is that it looks like there are going to be a few spin off stories to come, the better news is that there are some really talented fans out there and this is what they have come up with. The Wild Wolf is a short movie set a few years before Game of Thrones started and we all know how cool this series was like at the beginning.

Brandon Stark, Ned Stark’s older brother and heir to Winterfell, has been betrothed to Catelyn Tully in an effort to unify the houses Stark and Tully. A young Petyr Baelish, living as a ward at Riverrun under the care of House Tully, has challenged Brandon to a duel for the Lady Catelyn’s hand in marriage. Brandon is answering the challenge to put young Littlefinger in his place

