Valerian! This is the final trailer!

There is still a while before actually get to sit down and watch the latest piece from Luc Besson, yet, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is now showing off its final trailer and as you might expect it is quite spectacular. The movie stars Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, Rihanna, and Mathieu Kassovits, you will be able to catch it from the beginning of August. This is a story that has everything in it, love, science, explorations, battles, and intrigue too.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other.

