Chicken crust Pizza is the low carb version!

We have seen many diets and different eating habits, but this is something that is totally different as it looks like a regular pizza and has toppings just a regular pizza, yet this a low carb version of the pizza and that should be great news for anyone looking to cut down on the carbs but still has the urge for a tasty pizza at the weekend.

The reason why this pizza is low in carbs is simple and it’s all to do with the base! Normally, you would expect a pizza base to made from dough, but the Real Good Pizza Co have turned this upside down and created a base made from chicken, this is the chefs secret and to be honest, it seems like a very tasty replacement too.

The problem is that finding this kind of pizza in the supermarket is not going to be that easy, so you had better take a quick look at the Real Good Pizza Co website where you will find that these pizzas come in Pepperoni, Three Cheese and The Supreme varieties. You have to buy in bulk too, a box of twelve pizzas will set you back $71.88 which is around $5.99 per pizza, buy even more and the price is lower still.

