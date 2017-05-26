You must Fear The Walking Dead!

If you are a fan of The Walking Dead then you might be curious as to how it all began! Well for some there is Fear The Walking Dead a series by AMC that charts the zombie apocalypse from the beginning, that was the good news, the bad news is that series three is coming out soon and in the UK you can only see it on BT TV! Sadly this show although made by the same people is distributed through a different television service that is only available to BT customers who upgrade their subscription.

As Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 3, the families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, the characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well.

