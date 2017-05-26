Could you tackle this giant Onion Ring?

There is nothing worse than ordering a portion of onion rings only to find that what are actually getting must have come from the smallest onions in the world. Well after this you will not look at an onion ring in the same way ever again. This is a giant onion ring and we have left it up to those cool chefs from Hellthy Junk Food to put the idea into action.

Don’t restrict yourself just because the onions you buy are too small. We found a way to make any onion giant or really small or any shape for that matter. We believe you too can have a giant onion ring in the comfort of your home. Oh by the way it tastes a lot like Burger King onion rings, hope that’s not a deal breaker.

So as you can see from the images and video, this is not going to be the healthy option when it comes to lunch, in fact, there is plenty of onion ring to go around there making it ideal for parties etc. Surprisingly this giant hand-sized onion ring is only 340 calories, so why not push the boat and it with a giant burger!

