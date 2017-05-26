Stan takes the pain out of car parking!

When it comes to driving there nothing worse than returning to your pride and joy that you parked carefully and considerately only to find that there is dent in the door, a scratch all the way down the side or that you cannot even get into your car because other drivers have parked so close that you cannot open the doors.

Well, in the future this could be a thing of the past with the assistance of the Stanley Robotics automated parking system. You may be thinking that this is way off, yet at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, this system is already in use.

A revolutionary way to park your car. Thanks to our service, you can now drop your vehicle right at the parking garage entrance, in a designated area that’s spacious, clean and well lit. No more manoeuvring! No unwanted scratches! No feeling of insecurity! You can now save time, avoid unnecessary stress, and still, keep your keys!

Finally, this is a system where you can drop your car off and walk away knowing that when you come back it will be in the same condition as when you dropped it off, that is what you call peace of mind. We often talk about the robot revolution in a bad way, yet here is a simple process that we do every day, that can be taken over by a robot and without the human element will do a great job.

