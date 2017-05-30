Converting PDF files – An easy guide to a wider pool of formats

PDF files are great because they give you liberty and provide extra protection. They are great because they provide the most professional digital workstation for text and imagery in a unified spectrum. But sometimes having a great platform isn’t everything. A lot of people are trying to convert their PDF files to something else because it’s better for what they’re trying to achieve. Taking that into account, you should know that you don’t even have to download software today although you can do so if you wanted to. But if you’re tight on space you can always go for the online version. It’s super easy today to convert anything from PDF to PPT, PDF to Word to Word to Excel and Excel to PDF and so on. The only thing you need to do is decide what combination you need. If you’re ready to start converting, here’s how you can do it.

Find an online service that you can use for the task. Keep in mind that there are many such services scattered across the web. You can find free ones and paid ones and choose according to your needs, your budget and what each of them has to offer.

Prepare your files by copying them all on your home screen or desktop, just so you have everything you need in one place. Once that’s done, you can proceed to upload the files to the online service. It’s just a matter of pressing the “upload” button that each of these services mandatorily has and selecting the files you need to be converted.

It’s time to choose a format in which the files will be converted. The format from which they will be converted into the new one is obviously determined by the kind of file you upload. The service will automatically detect the file’s format and prepare to convert it into its new format.

Wait for the process to end. It usually lasts a very small amount of time but if you are converting more documents at once you can, of course, expect to see a large ETA displayed. Even so, it shouldn’t take a whole lot for your files to get converted especially if the original format is PDF. PDF files are known for the fact that they are very small in size and occupy a small amount of your local drive’s memory.

Save the converted files to your computer so that you have insurance. From there you can either close the online service if you don’t have any further need of it or continue using the other options provided by the service. Some will not have any further options but there are plenty which let you share it through social media, email or other means.