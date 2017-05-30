If you miss good old internet days! Try this!

If you remember the days when social media was slightly less social, AOL was king and messaging was the only way to communicate, then you should love Emily Is Away Too! It is sort of the unofficial sequel to classic game Emily Is Away. This new version is by Kyle Seeley, he has put a lot of care and attention into it, which makes more than a game, it can actually transport you back to around 2005 when the Windows XP operating system was cool and social media was but a dream waiting for the tech to catch up with the ideas, that have been rolling around. If you love the idea of seeing what old tech was like, then this is for you.

Emily is Away Too is the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed original. Message both Emily and Evelyn as you determine the outcome of your senior year. Extend the story past the chat window with youtube links, facebook profiles and file transfers. And most importantly, change your text color to lime green so everyone knows you’re the coolest kid in school.

There will be those who think that this is a waste a time and then on the other side of the coin there will be those who simply love it, this is what makes gaming, the internet and social media so great these days, we had to get through these early days of the technology first. Now you too can experience what things were like for us back then, as I said earlier, this is much more than a game, this is what life used to be like for us and you can make your friends wonder what the hell is going on in the process. If you want more information or details on how you can get hold of this game, head on over to the Steam page where you can download Emily Is Away Too for around £4!

