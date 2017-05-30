Unlimited Google Play Music Free For Two Months!

We are used to offers by service providers when they have a new service or something that they want us to sign up to, it looks like Google are no different. They have an offer for new subscribers to Google Play Music that should go down very well with music fans. The deal is, that when you sign up to the Unlimited Google Play Music service you get the first two months free! Now, we already that there is a free version of this service offering;

Recommendations that adapt to your tastes

Listen on Android iOS, and the web

Upload up to 50,000 of your own songs

With the unlimited Google Play Music service, you get those features above plus these features too;

Radio for your mood, activities and situations

Skip as many songs as you want

Ad-free, uninterrupted listening

Access 35 million songs on demand

Download your music and play it offline

That is the first two months covered, so what happens when this offer expires? Well the unlimited Google Play Music service will set you back around £10 per month, if you love music then maybe you are thinking that is not too bad, but this is one of those things where the customer makes the decision and mostly they will be happy with their deal.

