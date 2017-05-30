Unlimited Google Play Music Free For Two Months!

We are used to offers by service providers when they have a new service or something that they want us to sign up to, it looks like Google are no different. They have an offer for new subscribers to Google Play Music that should go down very well with music fans. The deal is, that when you sign up to the Unlimited Google Play Music service you get the first two months free! Now, we already that there is a free version of this service offering;
Recommendations that adapt to your tastes
Listen on Android iOS, and the web
Upload up to 50,000 of your own songs
With the unlimited Google Play Music service, you get those features above plus these features too;
Radio for your mood, activities and situations
Skip as many songs as you want
Ad-free, uninterrupted listening
Access 35 million songs on demand
Download your music and play it offline
That is the first two months covered, so what happens when this offer expires? Well the unlimited Google Play Music service will set you back around £10 per month, if you love music then maybe you are thinking that is not too bad, but this is one of those things where the customer makes the decision and mostly they will be happy with their deal.
