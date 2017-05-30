Neill Blomkamp teases Experimental by Oats Studios!

Neill Blomkamp has been talking about experimental movies for a while now, asking us if these movies ended on Steam would fans of science fiction actually pay to watch them, it turns out the answer must have been yes because today we find that Oats Studios has a website and there is a trailer for the experimental movies too.

From the trailer, it looks like there are plenty of influences from District 9, Elysium and Chappie in there, which makes it even more interesting. The narrator tells us that aliens have come to Earth and they are not here to talk! Yet the trailer swings from a deserted Paris to a darkened room, onto troops in Vietnam and what appears to be a chase through the desert, it all looks good to us.

