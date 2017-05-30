The New Thin Electric Bike from Sondors eBike

While the idea of an electric bike is great there are a couple of things that might put you off buying one, first is the price, second is the size and then is the distance the battery is able to run for. Well, it seems like some designers have been listening and so we are looking at the Thin electric bike from Sondors. It looks like they have taken everything that potential customers have been worried about and fixed them to produce a great looking electric bike that is thin, stylish and not too expensive either.

The main question when it comes to electric bikes is the range, the Think offers a range of between 30 and 50 miles until a charge is needed, depending on the amount the pedalling the rider incorporates into the journey. This bike is light too, the entire thing weighs in at only 38 pounds making it easy to move around for storage etc. It comes with a powerful motor that is capable of speed up to 20 mph, just press the throttle with your thumb for power.

The instant you ride Thin, you know you’ve never felt anything like it. With SONDORS Thin you have the freedom of full-electric power with a simple press of a thumb throttle, or the option of electric pedal assist cycling. You’ll be dropping jaws and turning heads with Thin flawless styling and superior performance. And when you reach your destination without breaking a sweat, you’ll find Thin extraordinarily light and convenient.

The final issue facing buyers of an electric bike is price, sometimes these bikes can cost thousands, yet the Sondors Thin electric bike starts from just $499 on a pre-order offer with a wide choice of colour combinations. It looks like Sondors has raised the bar when it comes to electric bikes. They are estimating that the Thin Electric will be delivered in around 90 to 120 days from the order date, so there is some time to wait until you get to test out your brand new Sondors Thin Electric Bike.

#Sondors #Thin #ElectricBike #SondorsThinElectricBike #Bikes