You’re Stronger Than This! Wonder Woman!

“Wonder Woman” is released in cinemas around the world next summer when Gal Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action-adventure from director Patty Jenkins. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Wonder Woman the movie is out in UK cinemas from June 1st, it will be starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielson, Robin Wright, David Thewlis and is directed by Patty Jenkins.

