Feel your music playing with Beatware!

Anyone who has been to a music concert whether it is with a band or DJ they will already know that you can literally feel the music throughout your body, this something that has not been replicated for portable music, the speakers seem to be just too small and not powerful enough to create this effect.

Well, this could be a thing of the past with Beatware a small device that is similar to a watch, put it on your wrist and you will be able to literally feel the music. The device will work with your wireless speakers and headphones, it is compatible with both Android and iOS powered devices, it is small and weighs in at around 32 grammes.

BeatWare is a watch-sized device that transforms your music into a tactile experience. Feel the Bass, Treble and Beat of your favourite songs. It’s the concert experience on the go, wherever you go. Plug and play… Actually, no plug, just play. Works with wireless headphones and there’s no sender unit either.

This is early days for the BeatWare audio device, we are not sure when it will be going on sale or even when. If you are interested in this audio wearable, then keep checking in on the BeatWare website for news and announcements. The great thing about a new product is that getting in early can mean huge saving sometimes, so if you like this device it is well worth keeping an eye on it.

