Periscope VR centre to open in Bristol!

VR sounds like a brilliant idea, but like many new products initially, they tend to either be out of our price range, not available here yet or both. This is bad news for anyone looking to get in at ground level on something new and exciting. VR is a classic example, it tends to be expensive to start up and that is if you could actually find somewhere that offers this technology.

If you live near Bristol your luck might be in, because they are set to get a purpose built VR centre and it could be opening this year. The idea is to provide visitors to the centre two choices, a VR gaming experience or for business users there will be the VR professional space.

We have planned out the business since October 2016 and raised the majority of the funds ourselves with some investment from family. The premises we have secured is a great space in the perfect location. We are just a bit short of our budget goal to get the centre fully equipped and looking great.

The gaming part of the centre will offer four 3 m x 3 m pods that can be booked up for an hour at a time, this could be gaming heaven if it is done correctly. The business part of the centre offers space for groups up to thirty, this is ideal for meetings, presentations and product launches.

This all sounds great but they need help in finishing this off and so they are turning to crowdfunding for help. Most of the work has been done, they just require some more cash to push them over the finish line and that means this is your chance to get involved and grab yourself a cool perk in the process, everyone would appear to be a winner here.

You can help with as little as £5 or if you are a big deal, then a £1000 will give you a two double platinum membership. If you want to find out more on over to the Periscope VR website or check out the page on Kickstarter.

