This is one smartphone that is Essential!

Do you buy an Android powered smartphone simply because it is running this popular mobile operating system or because it has been designed by the person who created Android in the first place? It would seem that Andy Rubin has created something that is about to become a talking point. The Essential smartphone has a 5.71 inch edge to edge screen, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540 graphics. There is 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage available, while there is a sort of modular feel to it, yet the most impressive claim is that it survives the drop test with ease thanks to the titanium and ceramic materials used. Watch the video above to see the Essential smartphone drop test.

Don’t you hate it when you have to buy new dongles, chargers, and accessories every time your phone is upgraded? We do too. So we decided to make this a thing of the past. The magnetic connector with wireless data transfer keeps your phone cord-free, future-proof, and always up-to-date.

Sure this is just another new phone that claims to be better than the next one or the one before, yet for some reason, we see this as a stand out device it looks great, has some really good functions and it is priced at the higher end of the scale, so it is going to be taking on the big guns from Apple and Samsung in the process. It is not that often that a smartphone comes along that has the potential to rock the boat and this something that we really do need in this market. If nothing else it will keep the other smartphone makers on their toes, which can only be good for the consumer. The Essential will cost $699 in the US to start with, this is not a bad price for a smartphone that is offering such a high-level specification, however, do not take our word for it, check it out for yourself on the Essential website.

