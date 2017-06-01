Looking for somewhere to stay in Bristol?

We like to travel around to different places, yet if you book into a hotel especially if it is part of a chain when you wake up in the morning you could be anywhere as they are all the same. So if like us you are looking for something different, then how about staying in a crane overlooking the docks? If you think we are joking then check out Crane 29 in Bristol. Think of this as a kind of treehouse, but unlike when the docks were filled with ships and the cranes unloaded exotic produce for us to eat, this crane has been kitted out to the highest standards and you do not even have to climb up a ladder to get to it, there is a perfectly stable stairway to your heaven in the clouds!

Introducing Crane 29 – an incredible (and slightly bonkers) sensory treehouse, suspended high in one of Bristol Harbourside’s iconic cranes. We’re putting all the goodness of nature into a bubble of calm in the heart of the city, so that you can immerse yourselves in all things green and serene, whilst still reaping the benefits of being a ladder-scramble away from lazy brunches, live jazz and candlelit craft beers. We’re here for a good time, not a long time and by autumn, we’ll be gone without a trace.

There is plenty of room for two up there in the crane and you do not have to pay the earth for it either, prices start from around £185 per night for both of you and when you see how this has been decorated, it is not a hotel room, this is simply glamping in the air! Just imagine views you will be waking up to as the sun rises of over city and across the water in the docks. If you would like to find out more check out the Canopy and Stars website, for more information and details of how you could be sleeping up in the clouds.

