There is a fine line between Mutants and The Gifted!

Being a parent is hard enough, but imagine that your children have mutant powers and a secret government backed organisation wants to exploit them, it is enough to force you to run and hide from your old life to make a new life with other like-minded people. This is The Gifted a new TV series from Marvel and Fox, it is a look into a secret world. The Gifted stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Percy Hynes White.

