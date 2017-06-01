Bath that smells like a night out!

You know that you have had a good night out when you can either not remember what went on, you find your take away meal all down your clothes or the next day when your friends and work colleagues are saying did you have a curry last night?

Well, there are those who actually never go out and never experience any of the above, so for those people, there is this food scented bath powder, just sprinkle the powder into your morning bath and everyone will think that you have had the best night out ever!

We do not think that these bath powders are available to buy outside Japan yet, but they should be! Anyway, they come in a wide range of flavours such as pizza, noodles, sushi, curry and more, this is weird and yet it is just what you would expect to find on sale in Japan.

