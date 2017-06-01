Look into the world of Tokyo 42!

I have always seen Tokyo as a futuristic city, yet in this game, it is a city of dreams, nightmares and imagination, which almost describes this brilliant game Tokyo 42. You have been framed for murder in this first person shooter game, in order to survive and clear your name, you will need to enter the world of crime and assassins.

Tokyo 42 is a hyper-stylish isometric open-world shooter. Framed for a murder you didn’t commit, you’ll delve into a world of assassins, deadly corporate intrigue and…tactical cats. Spin the camera to see every angle of this beautifully hand-crafted micro Tokyo, as you discover a huge range of weapons, secrets and stories.

This game has just been released and you can get it for PC from Steam for £14.99 or from the Microsoft Store for the Xbox One for £15.99. The game reminds us of a retro gaming experience, so unless you wanting that kind of thing you has better check out the video first.

#Tokyo42 #RetroGame #FirstPersonGaming #Assassins #MicroTokyo